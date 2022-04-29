Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 146.1% in April

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

