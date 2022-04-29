Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.92 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

