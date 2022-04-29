Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,617,600 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concentrix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

