Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.