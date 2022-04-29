Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Constellium has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 605.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 137,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

