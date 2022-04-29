Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Construction Partners by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

