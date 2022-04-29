Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 53.9% in April

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

CNTX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

