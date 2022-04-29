Contrasting Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.50% 18.20% 11.20% Booz Allen Hamilton 7.09% 54.65% 9.83%

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.97 $12.22 million $1.01 18.52 Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.42 $608.96 million $4.19 19.92

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastech Digital and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 8 0 2.80

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $96.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Mastech Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

