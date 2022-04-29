Contrasting Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) & Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Endo International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Endo International and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.99 billion 0.17 -$613.24 million ($2.64) -0.80 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $810.00 million 6.92 -$28.60 million ($0.38) -104.08

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endo International. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endo International and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International -20.49% -90.96% 7.86% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -3.45% -4.37% -1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Endo International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Endo International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endo International and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 1 2 1 0 2.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 3 2 4 0 2.11

Endo International currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Endo International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endo International is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Endo International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology. The company's Sterile Injectables segment manufactures VASOSTRICT, a vasopressin injection; ADRENALIN, a non-selective adrenergic agonist; and APLISOL, which is a sterile aqueous solution, as well as generic sterile injectable products, including ertapenem for injections and ephedrine sulfate injections. Its Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmic products, and sprays. The company's International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, oncology, and transplantation. The company sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. It is involved in developing neurology products that include Tominersen for Huntington's diseases; Tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases; IONIS-C9Rx for genetic form of ALS; ION859 for Parkinson's disease; ION464 for multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's disease; ION541 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx for centronuclear myopathy. The company is also developing products for cardiometabolic disease, such as IONIS-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and TG- driven diseases; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for treatment resistant hypertension; Pelacarsen for Lp(a)cardiovascular disease risk reduction; Vupanorsen for sHTG/CVDRR; IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders; ION449 for cardiovascular diseases; and IONIS-GCGRRx for diabetics. In addition, it develops IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema; Danvatirsen for cancer; IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity; IONIS-HBVRx for hepatitis B virus; IONIS-AR-2.5Rx for prostate cancer; IONIS-FB-LRx for age-related macular degeneration and IgA nephropathy; and ION357 for retinitis pigmentosa. It has a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Bayer AG; Novartis AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Biogen Inc.; Flamingo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Roche. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

