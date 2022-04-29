Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

