Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $26.21 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.