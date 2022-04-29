Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ COOLW opened at $0.16 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

