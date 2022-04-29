Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Update

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORS. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

CORS opened at $9.76 on Friday. Corsair Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Corsair Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

