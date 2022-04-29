Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,818,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.