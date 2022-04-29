Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.8 days.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJREF stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $684.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.