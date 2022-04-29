Cowen Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $109.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $66.60 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

