Cowen Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.08.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $353.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $335.63 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

