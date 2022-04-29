Cowen Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $30.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

EBS stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

