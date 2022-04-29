Craig Hallum Lowers CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target to $58.00

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s current price.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

