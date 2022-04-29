Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, Crane’s shares have underperformed the industry. A diverse portfolio, efficient management team and strengthening business across segments are likely to be beneficial for Crane in the quarters ahead. Rewards to its shareholders and a focus on product innovation raise the company’s appeal. In first-quarter 2022, its earnings and sales beat estimates 7.7% and 0.7%, respectively. For 2022, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.00-$7.40 per share, implying growth of 10% from the year-ago reported figure. For the year, core sales are predicted to grow in the range of 4-6%. However, supply-chain restrictions, cost inflation and pandemic woes are predicted to continue impacting its performance in 2022. Foreign currency movements are predicted to lower sales 1.5% in the year. Weak cash generation might be worrying.”

Get Crane alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Crane by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.