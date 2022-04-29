Credit Suisse Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.85.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $353.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

