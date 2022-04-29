Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

