Critical Contrast: Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) & PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terran Orbital and PCTEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A PCTEL $87.81 million 0.89 $150,000.00 $0.01 425.43

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Terran Orbital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PCTEL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A N/A -0.70% PCTEL 0.17% 2.92% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terran Orbital and PCTEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00 PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terran Orbital presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.77%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than PCTEL.

Summary

PCTEL beats Terran Orbital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products. It serves military, civil, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

