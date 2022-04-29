Critical Survey: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) versus HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HRsoft and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.22 -$527.78 million ($2.08) -19.04

HRsoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HRsoft and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 11 10 0 2.35

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $90.14, indicating a potential upside of 127.58%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -6.48% -7.26% -4.19%

Summary

Zillow Group beats HRsoft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

