Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.