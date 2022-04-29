Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $67.82 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.