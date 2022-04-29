Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

CROX stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

