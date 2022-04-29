Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 146.0% in April

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRKN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRKN. Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

