Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Crown has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of CCK opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

