Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $10,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.