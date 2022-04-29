CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CS Disco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CS Disco’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of LAW opened at $32.90 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,633.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

