CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.

Shares of CTS opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

