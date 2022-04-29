CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.
Shares of CTS opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
