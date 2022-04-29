Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

