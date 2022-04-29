Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Curis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Curis by 367.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 1,962.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.