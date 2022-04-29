CURO Group (CURO) to Release Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $11.50 on Friday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

