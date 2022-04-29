Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.61.

CWK opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

