CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.00.

CYBR stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

