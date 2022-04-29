CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.