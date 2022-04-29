Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.93.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

