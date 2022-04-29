CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

