CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,793. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

