CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,793. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
