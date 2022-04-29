D.R. Horton, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 26.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

