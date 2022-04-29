DA Davidson Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

