DA Davidson Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 141.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

