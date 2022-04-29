DA Davidson Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FFWM opened at $22.08 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

