Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 9,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,036. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Dana had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dana by 351.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

