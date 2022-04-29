Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the March 31st total of 218,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

DAC opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Danaos has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

