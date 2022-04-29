Daniel B. Poneman Sells 11,900 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $7.21. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

