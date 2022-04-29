Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Lowered to €54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of DASTY opened at $45.21 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

