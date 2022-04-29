Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells $26,260.52 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Metzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,746. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.